China able to keep its financial markets stable, Premier Li says
BEIJING, May 14 Chinese Premier Li Keqiang said on Sunday that China is capable of maintaining stability in its financial markets.
April 29 Unity Kapital Assurance Plc :
* Q1 profit before taxation of 45.0 million naira versus 276.2 million naira last year
* Q1 net premium written of 384.1 million naira versus 722.0 million naira last year Source: bit.ly/1pN5peu Further company coverage:
BEIJING, May 14 Chinese Premier Li Keqiang said on Sunday that China is capable of maintaining stability in its financial markets.
CAIRO, May 14 Egypt's largest listed bank, Commercial International Bank, has agreed to sell 10 percent of its investment banking arm CI Capital to a local investor, CI Capital CEO Mahmoud Attalla said on Sunday.