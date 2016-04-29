April 29 Aevis Victoria SA :

* FY profit 3.77 million Swiss francs ($3.91 million) versus 5.75 million Swiss francs year ago

* In Q1 2016 realised a net revenue of 125.5 million Swiss francs(2015: 123.2 million Swiss francs) and an EBITDAR of 21.2 million Swiss francs (2015: 16.0 million Swiss francs)

* FY EBIT 23.86 million Swiss francs versus 28.76 million Swiss francs year ago

* Q1 EBITDA amounted to 18.2 million Swiss francs (2015: 12.6 million Swiss francs)

* For the entire business year 2016 expects to realise a turnover of approximately 600 million Swiss francs

* Continues to target an EBITDA margin of more than 20 pct in the mid-term

* Proposes unchanged distribution of 0.55 Swiss francs per share Source text - bit.ly/1SCGhPO Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9630 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)