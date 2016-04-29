BRIEF-Kuwait's Advanced Technology Q1 profit rises
* Q1 net profit attributable to shareholders 1.9 million dinars versus 1.5 million dinars year ago
April 29 Aevis Victoria SA :
* FY profit 3.77 million Swiss francs ($3.91 million) versus 5.75 million Swiss francs year ago
* In Q1 2016 realised a net revenue of 125.5 million Swiss francs(2015: 123.2 million Swiss francs) and an EBITDAR of 21.2 million Swiss francs (2015: 16.0 million Swiss francs)
* FY EBIT 23.86 million Swiss francs versus 28.76 million Swiss francs year ago
* Q1 EBITDA amounted to 18.2 million Swiss francs (2015: 12.6 million Swiss francs)
* For the entire business year 2016 expects to realise a turnover of approximately 600 million Swiss francs
* Continues to target an EBITDA margin of more than 20 pct in the mid-term
* Proposes unchanged distribution of 0.55 Swiss francs per share Source text - bit.ly/1SCGhPO Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9630 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Q1 net profit attributable to shareholders 1.9 million dinars versus 1.5 million dinars year ago
* Q1 sales EGP 1.4 million versus EGP 1.5 million year ago Source:(http://bit.ly/2pLBpjc) Further company coverage: