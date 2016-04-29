China able to keep its financial markets stable, Premier Li says
BEIJING, May 14 Chinese Premier Li Keqiang said on Sunday that China is capable of maintaining stability in its financial markets.
April 29 Sparebank 1 Nord-Norge :
* Q1 net interest income 386 million Norwegian crowns ($47.64 million) versus 369 million crowns yr ago
* Q1 loan losses 24 million crowns versus 32 million crowns year ago
* Q1 net income 275 million crowns versus 292 million crowns year ago
* Says is conscious of the fact that growth in the region could experience a slowdown in 2016
* Greatest risk is associated with the norwegian crowns exchange rate Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.1022 Norwegian crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
BEIJING, May 14 Chinese Premier Li Keqiang said on Sunday that China is capable of maintaining stability in its financial markets.
CAIRO, May 14 Egypt's largest listed bank, Commercial International Bank, has agreed to sell 10 percent of its investment banking arm CI Capital to a local investor, CI Capital CEO Mahmoud Attalla said on Sunday.