China able to keep its financial markets stable, Premier Li says
BEIJING, May 14 Chinese Premier Li Keqiang said on Sunday that China is capable of maintaining stability in its financial markets.
April 29 EFG International Ag
* Says recently informed of premium increases relating to 12 of 48 of its holding of policies issued by Transamerica
* Says premium increases are significant and unjustified, intends to challenge the implementation of these increases in U.S. courts
* Says if receive further notices of premiums, the current carrying value of EFG International's holdings of life insurance policies may be subject to possible significant impairment
* Says new asset generation was disappointing in the first quarter of 2016, adversely impacted by difficult macro-conditions in Latin America and run-off of an investment product in Asia Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Zurich newsroom)
CAIRO, May 14 Egypt's largest listed bank, Commercial International Bank, has agreed to sell 10 percent of its investment banking arm CI Capital to a local investor, CI Capital CEO Mahmoud Attalla said on Sunday.