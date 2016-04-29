April 29 Resurs Holding Ab :

* Offering price for Resurs's initial public offering set at sek 55 per share - trading on Nasdaq Stockholm commences today

* Resurs gets market capitalisation of 11 bln SEK ($1.37 billion) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.0342 Swedish crowns) (Reporting By Sven Nordenstam)