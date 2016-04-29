China able to keep its financial markets stable, Premier Li says
BEIJING, May 14 Chinese Premier Li Keqiang said on Sunday that China is capable of maintaining stability in its financial markets.
April 29 Wiener Privatbank SE :
* FY result up at 3.48 million euros ($3.96 million)
* FY operating result up at 0.93 million euros (2014: 0.56 million euros)
* To propose dividend 0.50 euros per share
* Outlook: significant strengthening of market position through acquisition of essential activities of banking operations of Valartis Bank (Austria) AG
* FY earnings before taxes increased by around 48 pct to 4.16 million euros (2014: 2.82 million euros) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8778 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
CAIRO, May 14 Egypt's largest listed bank, Commercial International Bank, has agreed to sell 10 percent of its investment banking arm CI Capital to a local investor, CI Capital CEO Mahmoud Attalla said on Sunday.