BRIEF-Kuwait's Advanced Technology Q1 profit rises
* Q1 net profit attributable to shareholders 1.9 million dinars versus 1.5 million dinars year ago
April 29 Maternus Kliniken AG :
* FY revenues rose slightly by 1 percent to 123.3 million euros ($140.46 million)
* FY operating profit (EBIT) of 8.1 million euros
* FY consolidated net profit of 2.4 million euros compared to 26.8 million euros year ago
* Positive outlook for 2016 financial year
* Sees FY 2016 sales growth of around 3 percent and EBIT from 3.5 million to 4.0 million euros
* Q1 sales EGP 1.4 million versus EGP 1.5 million year ago