April 29 Maternus Kliniken AG :

* FY revenues rose slightly by 1 percent to 123.3 million euros ($140.46 million)

* FY operating profit (EBIT) of 8.1 million euros

* FY consolidated net profit of 2.4 million euros compared to 26.8 million euros year ago

* Positive outlook for 2016 financial year

* Sees FY 2016 sales growth of around 3 percent and EBIT from 3.5 million to 4.0 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8778 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)