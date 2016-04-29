MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - May 14
DUBAI, May 14 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Seadrill Ltd says it has reached agreement with its banking group to extend its three nearest maturing borrowing facilities of $2.85 bln and amend certain covenants across its secured credit facilities, as first phase of a broader plan to refinance and recapitalize business.
* The covenant amendments extend to 30 June 2017 and includes a reset of the leverage covenant, a revised definition of the Equity Ratio to exclude the impact of any change to the market value of Seadrill's rigs and a suspension of the provision that allows lenders to receive a prepayment under their secured credit facilities if rig values decline below a minimum value
* Seadrill ltd says deal is first phase of a broader plan to refinance and recapitalize business.
* Seadrill ltd says company aims to conclude negotiations with its stakeholders by year end.
* Seadrill CEO says "we are pleased with the support shown by our banking group and continue to make good progress on negotiating a broader package of measures intended to significantly improve liquidity and bridge us to a recovery in the sector. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Ole Petter Skonnord)
* Alibaba signs MOU with Malaysia's MDEC and Hangzhou municipal government to facilitate global trade for SMEs under eWTP