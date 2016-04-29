April 29 Sparebanken Sor :
* Q1 net interest income 362 million Norwegian crowns ($44.59 million) versus 367 million
crowns year ago
* Q1 net income 150 million crowns versus 185 million crowns year ago
* Q1 loan losses 13 million crowns versus 14 million crowns year ago
* Finanstilsynet has expressed expectation that the bank must have a pure core capital ratio
of 14.5 percent by the end of 2016
* Developments in risk-weighted assets and income, as well as issue of equity share capital
of 600 million crowns is in line with plans laid to meet Finanstilsynet expectations
* Expects net losses for 2016 to be moderate
($1 = 8.1180 Norwegian crowns)
