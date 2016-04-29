April 29 Fyffes Plc

* Fyffes is increasing its target earnings ranges for full year 2016 to 63m - 69m from 54m - 60m (2015:56.1m)

* Fyffes is increasing its target earning per share to 12.8 - 14.5 cent from 11.4 - 13.1 cent (2015: 12.73 cent) Further company coverage: (Reporting By Conor Humphries)