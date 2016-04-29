BRIEF-Danah Al Safat Foodstuff posts Q1 loss
* Q1 net loss attributable to shareholders 270,703 dinars versus profit of 2 million dinars year ago
April 29 Josef Manner & Comp AG :
* FY sales increased by 8.8 pct to 191.9 million euros ($218.42 million)
* FY EBT 3.649 million euros versus 1.128 million euros year ago
* Dividend of 0.80 euro per share proposed
* FY net income 1.5 million euros versus 542,000 euros year ago
* Says after first two months of 2016 sales are well above previous year
* For 2016 expects EBT above level of 2015 and improvement in key financial metrics Source text - bit.ly/1UkSayt Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8786 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Q1 net loss attributable to shareholders 270,703 dinars versus profit of 2 million dinars year ago
* Q1 consol net profit EGP 13 million versus EGP 619,049 year ago