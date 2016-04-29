April 29 Josef Manner & Comp AG :

* FY sales increased by 8.8 pct to 191.9 million euros ($218.42 million)

* FY EBT 3.649 million euros versus 1.128 million euros year ago

* Dividend of 0.80 euro per share proposed

* FY net income 1.5 million euros versus 542,000 euros year ago

* Says after first two months of 2016 sales are well above previous year

* For 2016 expects EBT above level of 2015 and improvement in key financial metrics