April 29 Schweizer Electronic AG :

* Dividend stable at 0.65 euros

* Record order book of 149.1 million euros in 2015 increases further to 150.0 million euros ($171.14 million) in Q1/2016

* Closed accounts in 2015 with record sales of 115.6 million euros (2014: 110.2 million euros)

* Q1 turnover amounted to 28.2 million euros against 30.9 million euros at end of Q1/2015

* Expects to grow further in 2016

* Q1 EBIT amounted to 0.5 million euros (EBIT margin 1.8 pct)

* FY EBITDA 11.4 million euros against 11.2 million euros year before

* Due to slow printed circuit board market and growing economic insecurity, growth will rather be on a level of 2 pct

* FY EBIT (earnings before interest and taxes) inreased to 3.7 million euros (2014: 3.0 million euros)

* Company expects EBITDA margin to increase to 10 pct or slightly more in 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8765 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)