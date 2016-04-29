MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - May 14
DUBAI, May 14 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
April 29 Boeing Co :
* Boeing set to deliver record number of airplanes to Turkish Airlines
* Says in total, carrier will take delivery of six 777-300ers and 20 next-generation 737-800s in 2016
* Alibaba signs MOU with Malaysia's MDEC and Hangzhou municipal government to facilitate global trade for SMEs under eWTP