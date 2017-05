April 29 Biosintez :

* Q1 revenue to Russian Accounting Standards (RAS) of 699.6 million roubles ($10.87 million) versus 725.7 million roubles year ago

* Q1 net loss to RAS of 110.0 million roubles versus loss of 38.3 million roubles year ago Source text - bit.ly/1WWs2KS

Further company coverage: ($1 = 64.3325 roubles) (Gdynia Newsroom)