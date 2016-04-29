April 29 Diod :

* FY 2015 revenue of 964.2 million roubles ($14.99 million) versus 1.28 billion roubles year ago

* FY 2015 loss for period 120.1 million roubles versus profit of 57.2 million roubles year ago Source text: bit.ly/1SxQS1O Further company coverage: ($1 = 64.3300 roubles) (Gdynia Newsroom)