BRIEF-Kuwait's Advanced Technology Q1 profit rises
* Q1 net profit attributable to shareholders 1.9 million dinars versus 1.5 million dinars year ago
April 29 OTCPharm :
* FY 2015 net profit 3.68 billion roubles ($57.21 million) versus 4.0 billion roubles year ago
* FY 2015 revenue 17.85 billion roubles versus 16.65 billion roubles year ago
* Net debt as at Dec. 31, 2015 of 2.68 billion roubles versus 6.1 billion roubles as at Dec. 31, 2014 Source text - bit.ly/1NZjXOm
Further company coverage: ($1 = 64.3300 roubles) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Q1 sales EGP 1.4 million versus EGP 1.5 million year ago Source:(http://bit.ly/2pLBpjc)