April 29 OTCPharm :

* FY 2015 net profit 3.68 billion roubles ($57.21 million) versus 4.0 billion roubles year ago

* FY 2015 revenue 17.85 billion roubles versus 16.65 billion roubles year ago

* Net debt as at Dec. 31, 2015 of 2.68 billion roubles versus 6.1 billion roubles as at Dec. 31, 2014 Source text - bit.ly/1NZjXOm

($1 = 64.3300 roubles)