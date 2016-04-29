BRIEF-Kuwait's Advanced Technology Q1 profit rises
* Q1 net profit attributable to shareholders 1.9 million dinars versus 1.5 million dinars year ago
April 29 Pharmstandard :
* FY 2015 attributable net profit 13.75 billion roubles ($213.31 million) versus 10.84 billion roubles year ago
* FY 2015 net profit 13.93 billion roubles versus 11.1 billion roubles year ago
* FY 2015 revenue 47.19 billion roubles versus 41.22 billion roubles year ago
* Q1 sales EGP 1.4 million versus EGP 1.5 million year ago