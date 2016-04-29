April 29 Ophir Energy Plc :

* Has terminatd talks with Schlumberger over Fortuna FLNG project after being unable to complete deal on terms agreed in the heads of terms

* Has remained in active discussions with a number of other parties with regards to participation in and funding of Fortuna FLNG project