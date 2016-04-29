BRIEF-Danah Al Safat Foodstuff posts Q1 loss
* Q1 net loss attributable to shareholders 270,703 dinars versus profit of 2 million dinars year ago
April 29 Skistar AB
* Says buys majority stake in St Johanner Bergbahnen GmBH
* Say to pay proceeds of EUR 10 million and become owner of 68 pct stake in the company Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)
* Q1 consol net profit EGP 13 million versus EGP 619,049 year ago