April 29 Azimut Holding Spa :
* AZ Next Generation Advisory (AZ NGA) signs binding sale and purchase agreement to acquire
entire capital of Sterling Planners Pty Ltd (SP)
* Agreement includes share swap of 49 percent of SP's equity for AZ NGA shares and
progressive buy back of these shares over next ten years
* Remaining 51 percent stake in SP will be paid to founding partners in cash over period of
two years
* Total value of transaction for acquisition of SP considering both cash and share swap
entails a purchase price of around 3.1 million euros ($3.53 million)
* AZ Next Generation Advisory is Azimut's Australian subsidiary
($1 = 0.8779 euros)
