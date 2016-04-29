April 29 Smartphoto Group NV :

* Acquires 100 percent of Webprint International BV shares for 4.7 million euros ($5.4 million) (1.7 million euros in cash and 3 million euros in Smartphoto shares)

* 3 million euros worth of Smartphoto shares include 400,000 own shares and 3.6 million new shares Source text: bit.ly/1VXppJi Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8779 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)