MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - May 14
DUBAI, May 14 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
April 29 Liberty Global PLC
* Ceo Michael T. Fries' 2015 total comepnsation was $27.7 million versus $112.2 million in 2014 - SEC filing
* Ceo Michael T. Fries' 2014 total compensation included $89.3 million worth of stock awards - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DUBAI, May 14 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Alibaba signs MOU with Malaysia's MDEC and Hangzhou municipal government to facilitate global trade for SMEs under eWTP