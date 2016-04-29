MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - May 14
DUBAI, May 14 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
April 29 Biogen Inc
* Biogen and abbvie receive positive opinion from the chmp on zinbryta(tm) (daclizumab) for treatment of multiple sclerosis
* Positive benefit-risk profile of zinbryta supported by large head-to-head phase 3 decide study
* Says in decide study, overall incidence of adverse events was similar in zinbryta and avonex groups. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
DUBAI, May 14 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Alibaba signs MOU with Malaysia's MDEC and Hangzhou municipal government to facilitate global trade for SMEs under eWTP