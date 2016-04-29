April 29 Biogen Inc

* Biogen and abbvie receive positive opinion from the chmp on zinbryta(tm) (daclizumab) for treatment of multiple sclerosis

* Positive benefit-risk profile of zinbryta supported by large head-to-head phase 3 decide study

* Says in decide study, overall incidence of adverse events was similar in zinbryta and avonex groups.