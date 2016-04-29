MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - May 14
DUBAI, May 14 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
April 29 Tuesday Morning Corp
* Net sales were $211.4 million for q3, an increase of $21.7 million from prior year period
* Q3 loss per share $0.12
* Tuesday morning corp qtrly comparable store sales increased 13.4%.
* Currently expects a capital spend of approximately $45 million in fiscal 2016
* Company recorded approximately $4.0 million of incremental expenses during q3 of fiscal 2016 to support its strategic initiatives
* Company continues to expect phoenix distribution center to be fully operational in first half of fiscal 2017
* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.11, revenue view $198.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text: (1.usa.gov/1UlsTnC) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
DUBAI, May 14 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Alibaba signs MOU with Malaysia's MDEC and Hangzhou municipal government to facilitate global trade for SMEs under eWTP