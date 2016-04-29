BRIEF-Danah Al Safat Foodstuff posts Q1 loss
* Q1 net loss attributable to shareholders 270,703 dinars versus profit of 2 million dinars year ago
April 29 Groupe Fnac Sa
* Has entered into a supplemental facilities agreement to eur 1,350,000,000 senior facilities agreement dated 20 April 2016
* Has entered into a supplemental facilities with Crédit Agricole, Société Générale and Natixis in order to refinance acquisition of Darty Plc Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q1 consol net profit EGP 13 million versus EGP 619,049 year ago