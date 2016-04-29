MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - May 14
DUBAI, May 14 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
April 29 EU Medicines Agency:
* EU Medicines Agency recommendations for April 2016
* EU Medicines Agency recommends approval of Biogen Inc and AbbVie Inc's daclizumab to treat multiple sclerosis
* EU Medicines Agency recommends approval of Allergan Plc's zavicefta to treat severe infection
* EU Medicines Agency gave positive recommendation for Gilead Sciences Inc's odefsey to treat HIV infection For full text, click on: (bit.ly/1pO1nm0) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
DUBAI, May 14 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Alibaba signs MOU with Malaysia's MDEC and Hangzhou municipal government to facilitate global trade for SMEs under eWTP