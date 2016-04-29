April 29 WCM Beteiligungs Und Grundbesitz AG
:
* Will continue with its portfolio expansion in 2016 and
projects a FFO between 18.0 million and 21.0 million euros
depending on acquisition and divestment targets
* FFO I between 18.0 million and 21.0 million euros
projected for 2016 given current acquisition and divestment
targets
* Plans to pay a dividend to its shareholders for 2016
* FY funds from operations (FFO I) in first operational year
at 7.9 million euros ($9.01 million)
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.8773 euros)
(Gdynia Newsroom)