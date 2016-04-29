BRIEF-Danah Al Safat Foodstuff posts Q1 loss
* Q1 net loss attributable to shareholders 270,703 dinars versus profit of 2 million dinars year ago
April 29 Vilniaus Degtine AB :
* Jean Noel Reynaud elected as chairman of supervisory board
* General manager of company, Juozas Daunys, is elected as chairman of board Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Q1 consol net profit EGP 13 million versus EGP 619,049 year ago