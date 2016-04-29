MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - May 14
DUBAI, May 14 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
April 29 Caspian Energy Inc
* Caspian energy announces delay of filings
* Says anticipating a delay in filing its 2015 annual audited financial statements
* Applied to applicable Canadian securities regulators requesting that a voluntary management cease trade order be imposed
* Company has not taken any steps towards any insolvency proceeding
* Company is unable to file materials as it has encountered a delay in obtaining funds necessary to pay its auditors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Alibaba signs MOU with Malaysia's MDEC and Hangzhou municipal government to facilitate global trade for SMEs under eWTP