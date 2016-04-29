April 29 Caspian Energy Inc

* Caspian energy announces delay of filings

* Says anticipating a delay in filing its 2015 annual audited financial statements

* Applied to applicable Canadian securities regulators requesting that a voluntary management cease trade order be imposed

* Company has not taken any steps towards any insolvency proceeding

* Company is unable to file materials as it has encountered a delay in obtaining funds necessary to pay its auditors