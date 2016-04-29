BRIEF-Danah Al Safat Foodstuff posts Q1 loss
* Q1 net loss attributable to shareholders 270,703 dinars versus profit of 2 million dinars year ago
April 29 YAZDA OJSC :
* FY 2015 revenue 2.93 billion roubles ($45.65 million) versus 2.83 billion roubles year ago
* FY 2015 profit for year 10.7 million roubles versus loss of 90.9 million roubles year ago Source text: bit.ly/24p5BAg
* Q1 consol net profit EGP 13 million versus EGP 619,049 year ago