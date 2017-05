April 29 Sparebank 1 SMN :

* Q1 net income 311 million Norwegian crowns ($38.66 million) versus 441 million crowns year ago

* Q1 net interest income 469 million crowns versus 467 million crowns year ago

* Q1 loan losses 170 million crowns versus 22 million crowns year ago

* Says decline in profit is mainly due to increase in collectively assessed impairment write-downs

* Bank's capital plan targets a CET1 capital ratio of at least 14.5 pct by Dec. 31

* Bank anticipates that loss write-downs could rise to 450 million - 500 million in 2016