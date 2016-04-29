MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - May 14
DUBAI, May 14 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
April 29 Hi Crush Partners Lp
* Hi Crush Partners LP announces pricing of upsized primary offering of common units
* Size of offering was increased by $3.8 million from previously announced offering size of $40.0 million
* Priced primary public offering of 6 million units for total gross proceeds of approximately $43.8 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DUBAI, May 14 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Alibaba signs MOU with Malaysia's MDEC and Hangzhou municipal government to facilitate global trade for SMEs under eWTP