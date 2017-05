April 29 Wige Media AG :

* Takes over a majority stake in the sport media group

* As agreed in November, _wige media, which already holds 16.7 pct, has exercised its option to purchase and has increased its stake to 51 pct in a first step

* Takeover is expected to take effect on Sept. 30, 2016

* Over course of year, _wige intends to raise its participating interest by up to 85 pct

In order to finance its growth, company secured gross issuing proceeds of 5 million euros ($5.72 million)from two capital increases