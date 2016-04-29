BRIEF-Danah Al Safat Foodstuff posts Q1 loss
* Q1 net loss attributable to shareholders 270,703 dinars versus profit of 2 million dinars year ago
April 29 Codere SA :
* All steps provided in the scheme of arrangement between Codere Finance (UK) Limited (Codere UK) and bondholders have been completed and the restructuring has taken place
* The scheme sets forth the key terms of a financial and corporate restructuring of the Codere group Source text for Eikon:
* Q1 consol net profit EGP 13 million versus EGP 619,049 year ago