BRIEF-Kuwait's Advanced Technology Q1 profit rises
* Q1 net profit attributable to shareholders 1.9 million dinars versus 1.5 million dinars year ago
April 29 Roche Holding AG
* Says CHMP recommends EU approval of Roche's Gazyvaro for people with previously treated follicular lymphoma Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Zurich newsroom)
* Q1 sales EGP 1.4 million versus EGP 1.5 million year ago Source:(http://bit.ly/2pLBpjc) Further company coverage: