BRIEF-Kuwait's Advanced Technology Q1 profit rises
* Q1 net profit attributable to shareholders 1.9 million dinars versus 1.5 million dinars year ago
April 29 Roche Holding AG
* Says CHMP recommends EU approval for Roche's Avastin in combination with Tarceva for patients with a specific type of advanced lung cancer
* Says recommendation covers first-line treatment of adult patients with unresectable advanced, metastatic or recurrent non-squamous non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) with Epidermal Growth Factor Receptor (EGFR) activating mutations Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Zurich newsroom)
* Q1 net profit attributable to shareholders 1.9 million dinars versus 1.5 million dinars year ago
* Q1 sales EGP 1.4 million versus EGP 1.5 million year ago Source:(http://bit.ly/2pLBpjc) Further company coverage: