MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - May 14
DUBAI, May 14 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
April 29 Phillips 66 :
* Sees Q2 refining crude utilization of mid 90 percent; sees Q2 global olefins & polyolefins utilization of low 90 percent
* Continue to target a 60/40 split between reinvestment in business and distributions back to shareholders - conf call
* Targeted another dividend increase this year of at least 10 percent - conf call
* DCP Midstream expects to achieve breakeven at NGL prices below $0.35 per gallon this year- conf call
* Expect DCP will be self-funded going forward - conf call
* Expects some combination of debt and equity to raise between $1 billion - $2 billion this year - conf call Further company coverage:
DUBAI, May 14 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Alibaba signs MOU with Malaysia's MDEC and Hangzhou municipal government to facilitate global trade for SMEs under eWTP