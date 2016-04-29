BRIEF-Danah Al Safat Foodstuff posts Q1 loss
* Q1 net loss attributable to shareholders 270,703 dinars versus profit of 2 million dinars year ago
April 29 GAZ OJSC :
* FY 2015 net loss 2.2 billion roubles ($34.02 million) versus loss of 2.17 billion roubles year ago
* FY 2015 revenue 121.2 billion roubles versus 119.99 billion roubles year ago Source text: bit.ly/1XY3UFZ
($1 = 64.6630 roubles)
* Q1 consol net profit EGP 13 million versus EGP 619,049 year ago