MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - May 14
DUBAI, May 14 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
April 29 Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc
* J. Michael Pearson 2015 total compensation of $143.1 million versus $10.4 million in 2014
* Says CFO Robert L. Rosiello FY 2015 total compensation $60.4 million - SEC filing
* Group chairman Ari Kellen's FY 2015 total compensation was $4.7 million versus $50.64 million
* Group chairman Ari Kellen's FY 2014 total compensation includes $43.1 million of stock awards
* Howard Schiller's total 2015 compensation $606,805 versus $27.1 million in 2014
* Valeant Pharmaceuticals says Pearson 2015 total compensation includes $140.3 million of stock awards
* Howard Schiller's total 2014 compensation includes $23.7 million of stock awards
* Valeant Pharmaceuticals says Pearson 2015 total compensation of $143.1 million includes $2 million of non equity incentive plan compensation Source - 1.usa.gov/1Ta1a4e Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)
DUBAI, May 14 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Alibaba signs MOU with Malaysia's MDEC and Hangzhou municipal government to facilitate global trade for SMEs under eWTP