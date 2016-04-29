WRAPUP 2-China pledges $124 bln for new Silk Road as champion of globalisation
* Some diplomats see plan as way for China to push influence (Adds comments from White House adviser, Australia trade minister, details on North Korean delegation)
April 29 S&P:
* United Kingdom ratings affirmed at 'AAA/A-1+'; outlook remains negative on uncertain EU referendum vote
* If U.K. were to leave the EU it may make financing its twin deficits more difficult, particularly its large current account deficit
* Negative outlook reflects view that forthcoming referendum on U.K.'s membership of EU likely to be a close call
* Affirmation of rating reflects assumption that, by a small majority, referendum will deliver a vote to remain in the EU Source text - bit.ly/1WXvV2c
* Some diplomats see plan as way for China to push influence (Adds comments from White House adviser, Australia trade minister, details on North Korean delegation)
DUBAI, May 14 The Dubai government said on Sunday that it had secured $3 billion in long-term financing for expansion of its airports.