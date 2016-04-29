April 29 S&P:

* United Kingdom ratings affirmed at 'AAA/A-1+'; outlook remains negative on uncertain EU referendum vote

* If U.K. were to leave the EU it may make financing its twin deficits more difficult, particularly its large current account deficit

* Negative outlook reflects view that forthcoming referendum on U.K.'s membership of EU likely to be a close call

* Affirmation of rating reflects assumption that, by a small majority, referendum will deliver a vote to remain in the EU Source text - bit.ly/1WXvV2c