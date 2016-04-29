MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - May 14
DUBAI, May 14 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
April 29 21Vianet Group Inc
* Announces issuance of RMB1.75 billion convertible bonds by its main operating entity
* Beijing Yiyun Network Technology to issue an aggregate of RMB1.75 billion convertible bonds to a group of investors
* To use convertible bonds proceeds to repay its existing bonds, to fund company's working capital
* Each investor will fund its convertible bonds proceeds to Beijing Yiyun in two payments
* Convertible bonds, due in 60 months from date of first payment, will have zero coupon rate Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
DUBAI, May 14 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Alibaba signs MOU with Malaysia's MDEC and Hangzhou municipal government to facilitate global trade for SMEs under eWTP