MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - May 14
DUBAI, May 14 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
April 29 S&P
* ConocoPhillips downgraded to 'A-' from 'A', outlook negative; short-term and unsecured debt ratings also lowered
* ConocoPhillips negative outlook reflecting potential for further negative rating actions
* On ConocoPhillips - Expect continued weak crude oil and north american natural gas prices to result in negative cash flow during 2016-2017 Source text (bit.ly/1rFSNYk)
* Alibaba signs MOU with Malaysia's MDEC and Hangzhou municipal government to facilitate global trade for SMEs under eWTP