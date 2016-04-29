MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - May 14
DUBAI, May 14 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
April 29 Honeywell International Inc
* Entered into a $1.5 billion 364-day credit agreement - SEC filing
* Entered into amendment no. 2 to amended and restated five year credit agreement dated as of July 10, 2015
* Amendment extends credit agreement's termination date from July 10, 2020 to July 10, 2021
* Terminated all commitments under $3 billion credit agreement dated Sept 30, 2015, among co, lenders party thereto, Citibank, N.A.
* Alibaba signs MOU with Malaysia's MDEC and Hangzhou municipal government to facilitate global trade for SMEs under eWTP