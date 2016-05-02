May 2 Valiant Holding AG :

* Q1 net interest income increased by 6.0 percent to 70.4 million Swiss francs ($73.43 million)

* Q1 net income up by 16.6 percent to 23.4 million francs

* Q1 net income up by 16.6 percent to 23.4 million francs

* Is still expecting group profit for 2016 as a whole to be up slightly on the previous year