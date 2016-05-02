May 2 Eq Oyj :

* Special Investment Fund eQ Finnish Real Estate (AIF) has acquired five properties from Citycon Oyj for a total value of approximately 74 million euros ($84.84 million)

* The lead tenants are Ruokakesko Oy and Tokmanni Oy Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8722 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)