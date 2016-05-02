RPT-UPDATE 1-Hong Kong, China regulators approve "Bond Connect" scheme
* HKMA, PBOC approve infrastructure providers to work on scheme
May 2 Eq Oyj :
* Special Investment Fund eQ Finnish Real Estate (AIF) has acquired five properties from Citycon Oyj for a total value of approximately 74 million euros ($84.84 million)
* The lead tenants are Ruokakesko Oy and Tokmanni Oy Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8722 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* HKMA, PBOC approve infrastructure providers to work on scheme
* March quarter net loss 5.92 billion rupees versus net loss of 8.98 billion rupees year ago