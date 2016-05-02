BRIEF-Interworld Digital says CEO Rachit Garg tendered resignation
* Says Rachit Garg, chief executive officer of company, has tendered his resignation Source text - (http://bit.ly/2qMZriR) Further company coverage:
May 2 Soitec Sa
* Estimated FY 2015-2016 current operating income came to 12.4 million euros ($14.22 million), compared with a current operating loss of 31.8 million euros in previous financial year
* Estimated net loss for FY 2015-2016 came to 71.7 million euros, compared with a loss of 258.7 million euros in previous financial year
* Estimated gross profit rose to 60.8 million euros in FY 2015-2016 (25.6 pct of revenues), up from 28 million (15.6 pct of revenues) in previous financial year
* For 2016-17, expects revenues to be roughly in line with those generated in Q1 of FY 2015-2016 in electronics business at constant exchange rates Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8722 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says Rachit Garg, chief executive officer of company, has tendered his resignation Source text - (http://bit.ly/2qMZriR) Further company coverage:
KIEV, May 16 Ukraine imposed sanctions on Russia's largest internet group Yandex and other popular online firms on Tuesday, saying it wanted to guard against cyber attacks, and the Kremlin threatened retaliation.