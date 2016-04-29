April 29 Deutsche Börse Ag
* Clarification statement
* CFO of Deutsche Börse Ag was asked to comment on
regulatory consequences of "Brexit" for proposed merger with LSE
Group Plc
* CFO was quoted saying "Brexit would be a risk for U.S.
Exchanges which might consider submitting a counter-offer for
LSE"
* CFO was quoted saying "in contrast to us, in event of a
Brexit, these exchanges would be left without a liquidity bridge
into EU"
* CFO Pottmeyer's statement is founded on his own views and
assessment
* In course of an interview with Der Tagesspiegel published
on 17 April 2016, CEO was asked about consequences of competing
cash offer for LSEG
* CEO was quoted saying "a merger between London and
Frankfurt will create a highly profitable business".
* Following consultation with takeover panel, co has been
asked to issue retraction of above forward- looking CEO
statement
* Has been asked to issue retraction of statement that co
has "received support from various stockholders that the merger
is the right step"
