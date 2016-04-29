April 29 S&P :

* Dreamworks Animation SKG Inc. 'B-' rating placed on creditwatch positive on planned acquisition by NBCUniversal

* Corporate credit rating on Dreamworks reflects view of co's vulnerable business risk profile due to reduced film slate, volatile profitability

* We expect the new parent company to likely repay all or part of its 6.875% senior notes due 2020 Source text - bit.ly/1VEInEx

