MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - May 14
DUBAI, May 14 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
April 29 (Reuters) -
* Guess Inc says expansion of its free standing jeans and accessories store concepts into Taiwan
* Guess Inc says relaunching brand in Taiwan, with opening of 4 new stores across Taipei , Taichung and Kaohsiung Source text for Eikon: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780; )
DUBAI, May 14 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Alibaba signs MOU with Malaysia's MDEC and Hangzhou municipal government to facilitate global trade for SMEs under eWTP