MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - May 14
DUBAI, May 14 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
April 29 Square Inc :
* CEO Jack Dorsey 2015 total compensation was $6,000 versus $3,750 in 2014 - SEC Filing
* CFO Sarah Friar's 2015 total compensation $7.4 million versus $1.5 million in 2014 - SEC Filing Source text (1.usa.gov/21jJPft) Further company coverage:
DUBAI, May 14 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Alibaba signs MOU with Malaysia's MDEC and Hangzhou municipal government to facilitate global trade for SMEs under eWTP